TN hope to get back to winning ways against Andhra

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, who have just four points from three matches, will be under pressure when they take on Andhra in the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy that will be played at Vishakhapatnam from Saturday. On the other hand, Andhra with nine points from equal number of games will look to consolidate at home after winning against Odisha.

In a bid to put its campaign back on track, Tamil Nadu have made four changes. N Jagadeesan and B Sachin have come back into the team. Jagadeesan has recovered from an injury, while Sachin who was down with chickenpox too has recovered. SR Athish and M Shahrukh Khan have been dropped. Left-arm spinner P Vidyuth has been drafted in place of DT Chandrasekar while Lokesh Raj has made way for P Saravana Kumar.

''We have made four changes to the team for the Andhra game. Both Jags and Sachin are back after their recovery. While youngster Vidyut will get an opportunity. We are keen to set things right and play with positive intent and give our best against Andhra,'' said M Senthilnathan, chief coach of Tamil Nadu.

Andhra too have a strong team with the likes of Abhishek Reddy, Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Sheik and Saurabh Kumar in good touch. ''Our boys are aware of Andhra players as some of them have played in the TNCA league. They (Andhra) are a good side and our boys know, in particular the youngsters that to win a point one needs to work hard. The Vidarbha game was an eye opener for them. So they are eager to perform and do well,'' explained the former top-order batter of Tamil Nadu. Due to injury, health concerns and non availability, Tamil Nadu did not have a settled opening pair. No with the return of Jagadeesan and Sachin Tamil Nadu can look forward to a good start against Andhra.

''Yes we did not have a settled opening pair, now that we have one we expect them to put runs on the board. Openers contribution is very vital to put up a big score and apply pressure on the opposition. Hope Jagadeesan and Sachin play to their potential,'' said the former India U-19 player. The wicket for the game looks good and should initially help the batters and later the bowlers as the match progresses.

''We will decide what to do after having a final look at the wicket. But yes, it looks good. Whether we win the toss or not I expect the top six batters to put runs on the board. We need to play as a unit and not look for one or two guys to do the scoring. This point has been discussed with the boys and they know their roles clearly,'' said Senthilnathan.

Sai Kishore and Vidyuth will be the two spinners with Pradosh chipping in a couple of overs when required. "Sai Kishore bowled really well in the last game. He did not get the expected support at the other end and thus bowled 50 odd overs. The more one bowls, he gets back the rhythm. Sai Kishore after injury did not get to bowl that much, but in the last game he had good control and I am sure he will pose some tough questions for the Andhra batters,'' said Senthilnathan.

''Viduyth is young and full of energy and he is a different kind of bowler when compared to Sai Kishore. Sai has all the variations, flight, loop and control. Vidyuth is slightly flatter and bowls wicket to wicket. Both need to compliment each other.'' insisted Senthilnathan adding that he expects his medium pacers to get vital breakthroughs early on.