Australia favourites for Ashes but there's a "quiet confidence" within England camp: Mark Wood

PERTH: England pacer Mark Wood feels Australia will start as favourites in the upcoming Ashes series but said there is a "quiet confidence" within the English camp about doing well in the marquee contest starting later this month.

England are aiming to end a run of three deeply one-sided Ashes tours. They last won the series Down Under in 2010-11.

"Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there's a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here," Wood was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

The express pacer has not played a Test for 15 months and hasn't featured in competitive cricket since the Champions Trophy in February due to a knee injury he sustained during the tournament.

He is a vital part of England's bowling plans.

"I wouldn't say I'm at 100%. I think it's very hard to train 100% all of the time. I've been off my full run-up and stuff, and I've been trying to just up the intensity as I go along.

"I'm sure in the practice game coming up, I can try and up it a little bit more again and gradually get ready for that first game," he said.

Talking about his rehab, the 35-year-old said: "(It was) really boring for six months and it was never a straight trajectory.

"There were some bits I was not doing as well and I had to build it up again. It is finally nice to be outside in some nice weather ramping it up."