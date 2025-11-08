Australia wins toss, opts to field against India in fifth and final T20I in Brisbane

Australia have won the toss and captain, Mitchell Marsh said they will bowl first, citing the pitch as favorable. He added that both teams have played well in the series and expressed hope to finish on a high. Reflecting on the previous game, Marsh acknowledged they could have chased better and confirmed they are fielding the same playing XI.

India made one change to their playing XI, resting Tilak Varma and bringing in Rinku Singh.

With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to finish strongly.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa