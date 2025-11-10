Maharaj could be SA's biggest weapon against India: Simons

CHENNAI: Former South African cricketer and noted coach Eric Simons believes that the upcoming India versus South Africa Test series will be exciting. In an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express, he felt South Africa have evolved and are better-equipped to handle spin in India. Simons said that Temba Bavuma has grown in stature and felt that Keshav Maharaj, with his 'drift', could prove to be a significant threat for the Indian batters. Excerpts:

On expectations from the India vs South Africa Test series

I expect it to be intense and competitive. South Africa has now worked out on how to be far better against spin and has a spin attack that can do damage in spin-friendly conditions. While the Indian team will still be favourites on a slow turning wicket, the versatility in the Proteas' skills will probably ensure that pitches are more balanced.

On India being favourites

India go into the series at home as favourites as they always do, but I expect the series to be competitive and enthralling.

On retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin and how that could affect the home side

Skills are far easier to come by than experience. Skill, when combined with experience, wins the series. You don't simply replace the experience of three players of this calibre. Does it make the Proteas feel more confident because they are not playing? Absolutely.

On key players from the visiting side

I do believe it depends on the nature of the pitches. Proteas now have the resources for any conditions and the conditions will determine the key players. The Proteas attack, regardless of conditions, needs to fire. We cannot afford a high-scoring series.

On South African attack

It depends on the conditions. Keshav and Kagiso Rabada will be key. Simon Harmer with Marco Jansen are important cogs in the wheel.

On his thoughts on players transitioning from white-ball format to red ball and if that's going to play a part as India were involved in white ball cricket recently

Modern players are used to the transition far more today than in the past. Also the playing styles today are a lot closer to each other with modern cricketers than in the past. I do not see the transition as a big factor.

On spinners from SA who have the potential to excel in Test cricket

Keshav is key. Even if he does not take wickets, if he is economical, he will build pressure for others to take wickets. One of Keshav's greatest weapons is the drift he gets on the ball. Because of how the modern batsmen are looking to be aggressive, they tend to commit early to a shot. This means early head movement. If Keshav is drifting the ball, this head movement can be exploited. I see it as a key weapon. If he is drifting and turning, he is even more so, a force to be reckoned with.

On Bavuma's captaincy

He has grown tactically and in confidence and stature. He has the trust of his team, which is half the battle won and is happy to engage with the seniors around him to find out opinions. It will be important he taps into the experience of team members who have visited India most. Even if it has been for IPL tournaments.

On Indian fast bowlers

They are all impressive in their own way. I don't think anyone feels completely settled yet, but that is also as a result of the way teams are picked on a rotational basis. Mohammed Siraj stands out for me.

On Shubman Gill's captaincy

Gill (captaincy) has grown in confidence. I don't see left field thinking yet which really defines his leadership, but this will come with time. He is solid and calm with his decisions and demeanor.

On Pant and how he could be a threat for SA bowlers

He can definitely be, but his style is uncompromising regardless of how he is feeling about his form. If he doesn't get runs early in the series, he could become a liability for India as he can also be dismissed early in his innings with his aggressive play.

On three-match Test series

A two Test match series serves no purpose when each team gets a win, three match series if definitely better.

On 'A' tours and its benefits

I have always been a supporter of 'A' tours. It is a good stepping stone between the different levels. The modern calendar being so full, it makes it difficult to find the time.