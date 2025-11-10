Post blast, J&K Ranji team advised to stay in hotel

CHENNAI: In the wake of heightened security due to a reported blast near Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team members have been advised not to venture out and stay put in the hotel. The J&K team is currently in the national capital playing their Group D Ranji Trophy match against hosts Delhi.

"As soon as we came to know about the incident, we advised all team members and support staff not to go out of the team hotel. We have also asked those who had already ventured out to come back to the hotel as it is near the site where explosions were reported," Ajay Sharma, head coach of the J&K team, told this daily.

The former India player, who had also represented Delhi in domestic cricket, said the team management posted a message in the group comprising all players and support staff. "The decision was taken as a precautionary measure as the security would be beefed up in the wake of the incident."

J&K need another 124 runs with eight wickets in hand to register a historic win over Delhi on the fourth and final day of the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. They had already secured the first innings lead. "There are no demons in the pitch. A few balls are keeping low but that will not be an issue if the batters apply themselves and play cricketing shots," added the head coach.

J&K bowled out Delhi for 211 in their first innings with pacer Auqib Nabi claiming yet another five-for. The visitors then posted 310 runs with captain Paras Dogra slamming a century and IPL star Abdul Samad scoring 85 runs.

In their next essay, Delhi were comfortably placed at 267/5 at one point of time on Monday but left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma along with off break bowler Sahil Lotra initiated the collapse claiming the next five wickets for just 10 runs. Sharma bagged six while Lotra scalped three wickets. Opener Qamran Iqbal, who is unbeaten on 32 off 36 balls, will hold the key for J&K when the match resumes on Tuesday.