South Africa Tests crucial for WTC cycle: Mohammed Siraj

KOLKATA: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is confident of putting up a strong show against defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa in the "crucial" Test series beginning here on Friday.

India, currently third in the WTC points table, drew their away series in England before beating the West Indies at home earlier in the cycle.

South Africa, on the other hand, began the defence of their WTC title with a 1-1 draw in an away Test series against Pakistan.

"This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form, we created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies," Siraj said on JioStar.

Siraj was the standout performer for India in the gruelling five-match Test series against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

He continued his fine form against the West Indies, claiming 10 wickets across two matches.

"Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge," he added.