Back to Eden, in search of paradise

CHENNAI: In the beginning of the noughties, a Kolkata Test was as common as seeing people in this part of the country snacking on jhalmuri in newspaper-turned-containers. The tangy number's association with Bengal was such that films regularly showed that tongue-smacking mixture to establish it was being shot in this region.

Just like the jhalmuri, Eden Gardens' heady flavours meant the venue and the city remained in position A1 even considering India's gargantuan cricketing ecosystem. The inaugural match of the Asian Test Championships. A maiden pink ball India Test. One of the venues for Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series. In fact, between March 1998 and November 2019, it was the unofficial home of Indian Test cricket.

14 Tests in 21 years and change. No other Indian Test venue had hosted more than 11. There was, it seemed, a certain pull, an invisible magic associated with this venue. It didn't matter that BCCI presidents hailed from Mumbai, Nagpur or Chennai -- and these things matter an awful lot generally -- but Eden evoked a sense of nominative determinism to the Indian men's team. Bliss. Paradise.

But, then, suddenly, the lights were turned off, the music stopped and the band was sent home.

Until this weekend.

***

It's not that Eden Gardens was completely ignored. It got a couple of plum matches during the 2023 World Cup including one of the two semifinals. But big-time red-ball cricket is a different beast. For almost six years, they saw Indian cricket's B and C centres host matches. New-age venues like Dharamsala started to grow in prominence while the one-time crown jewel of Indian cricket was seemingly pushed to the periphery.

In November 2019, on the sidelines of the pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh, the venue received a fresh coat of paint as it was decked up for the visit of then PM Sheikh Hasina to the city. Hasina and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, inaugurated that Test.

Compared to that occasion, the Eden wore a lazier, more unhurried look to proceedings two days out from the series opener against South Africa. As a genteel sun slowly begun to take its effect, the Indian players limbered up in the outfield. Jasprit Bumrah started the session with a couple of gentle deliveries. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, expected to be the team's top-order, took it in turns to bat.