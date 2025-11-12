Fast-rising Jurel likely to be part of playing XI in opening Test vs SA

KOLKATA: Dhruv Jurel has always had grandiose ambitions. Young players would demur at the sight of Kumar Sangakkara, one of the finest batters of his generation. Jurel, after the 2022 IPL final, knocked on Sangakkara's door to have a conversation about his pathway to the first team. It didn't matter that the team had Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, players who could keep wickets or be the designated finisher. Jurel, only 21 then, wanted clarity with regards to his own career.

In a way, this example very neatly describes a vision Jurel has of himself. It also kind of captures what makes him tick as an individual; his mental capacities. "Be like water," he had once recalled to this daily a quote attributed to Bruce Lee. "Adjust to the object and you shall find a way round or through."

Play as a wicketkeeper? Check. Play as a No. 5? Check. Play as a No. 8? Check. Play as a specialist batter? Check.

In an international career that began only in 2024, it's hard to believe that he has already fulfilled all of the above roles in the limited opportunities he has got. It speaks volumes about his growth trajectory. In January 2024, when he was first called up to the Indian team in red-ball cricket before the England series, he was viewed as a back-up to the back-up, one of the hardest gigs in the game. Before that summer was up, he had not only replaced Srikar Bharat but had played himself into contention as a serious cricketer across formats thanks to his exploits with Rajasthan Royals.

When Rishabh Pant came back post his car accident, Jurel's path to the first XI in Tests had again become challenging. But he knew he had the game to play as a pure batter, he knew he was more than a capable outfielder. So it was a question of marrying that belief with ability. He has done that over the last year. He has won games on his own, he has helped reinforce the middle-order even in the absence of Pant and has shown that he can bat with the bowlers.

In his last five matches, since the beginning of India's home season in September, he has made 140, 1 and 56 (against Australia A), 125, 44 and 6 n.o (against West Indies when Pant was injured) and 132 n.o and 127 n.o (against South Africa A with Pant as captain).

It's why the hosts will likely go in with the 24-year-old as a specialist batter in the middle-order. "I don't think you can leave him out for this Test, is the short answer," Ryan ten Doeschate, India assistant coach, said when asked about his place in the side. "But obviously, you can only pick 11 as well, so someone else will have to miss out. I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination."

That someone may be Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was released from the squad on Wednesday. He featured in both Tests against West Indies but didn't get enough opportunities, either with bat or ball. "The primary thing is to set out a strategy to win the game, and then if you can accommodate giving guys a chance for development, that comes in," he added. "Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia, but I would say, given the importance of the series and given the conditions we think we're going to face, he might miss out in this Test this week.

"Given the way Dhruv's gone in the last six months, scoring two hundreds in Bengaluru last week, he's certain to play this week... I would be very surprised if we don't see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week."

It's a testament to how quickly he has won over the support staff that they are fine with the idea of telling the wider cricketing world that he's in the XI two days out. But then, Jurel isn't your everyday cricketer. He was somebody who didn't just dream of winning a solitary India cap. In an interview during an age-group event, he said he wanted to have 200 caps.

Grandiose ambitions for a cricketer who's very quickly showing that his floor may be as high as the ceiling of others.