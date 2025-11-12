Jurel set to play alongside Pant as Nitish Kumar Reddy misses out on opening Test against South Africa

KOLKATA: In-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will play the opening Test against South Africa here, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy set to make way for him in the line-up, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Jurel, who has played seven Tests so far, has struck four centuries in his last five first-class matches, including twin hundreds against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru last week.

With first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant back after recovering from a foot fracture he suffered during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July, there were questions over whether the management would find room for Jurel.

But ten Doeschate said they were “clear” about their combination ahead of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens, beginning Friday.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good idea of the combination, and I don’t think you can leave them (Jurel and Pant) out for this Test — that’s the short answer,” ten Doeschate told reporters at a media interaction here.

“I would be very surprised if you don’t see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week,” he added.

Now a year and a half into his international career, Jurel has shown poise and maturity beyond his experience.

Since mid-September 2025, his first-class form has been remarkable, with scores of 140, 56, 125, 44, 132 not out, and 127 not out across five matches, including Ranji, Test and ‘A’ games.

His first-class average has surged from 47.34 to 58.00, making it impossible to overlook him.