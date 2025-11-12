There is no forgiveness for us, expected to perform like robots: Haris Rauf

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has lamented the "unforgiving" nature of international cricket in which "humans are expected to perform like robots" as he responded to criticism of his recent underwhelming performances, including the Asia Cup final against India.

Haris produced a match-winning burst of three wickets and ended up with four scalps to lead Pakistan to a narrow six-run win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

He had copped a two-match suspension during the previous series against South Africa for offensive gestures during the Asia Cup games against India that "brought the game into disrepute" in September.

"Humaray liye koi maafi nahi hoti (there is no forgiveness for us) we are expected to perform like robots but we are human beings and we can have bad days," Haris said at the post-match conference when asked why he has faltered in big matches like the Asia Cup final against India.

Haris, who went for 50 runs in 3.4 overs to be the most expensive bowler of the Asia Cup final that India won, said that as a player one can have a bad day because plans don't always work out.