SA20 healthy but expansion have to wait: Smith

MUMBAI: After two failed attempts (CSA T20 Global League and Mzansi Super League) to establish a stable franchise-based T20 league in South Africa, SA20 seems to have ticked the right boxes when it comes to sustainability and commercial interest. The league started out with six IPL franchises in 2023, and has seen considerable success in 2024 and 2025. This also leads to the question of expansion. As of now though this plan, according to league commissioner and former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith would be set aside until after Season Five, which is likely after the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"I think in all stadiums now you will see new lights in the run up to the 2027 World Cup. There's been big investment into stadium infrastructure and they are looking at improving pitches," he said. Smith said that the league is exploring options in expanding within the country or to other African nations. "One thing that SA20 has got right is that the six teams have been equally competitive. If you introduce a new team, then you have to look at another 20 to 26 South African players," he said.