SA20 healthy but expansion have to wait: Smith

MUMBAI: After two failed attempts (CSA T20 Global League and Mzansi Super League) to establish a stable franchise-based T20 league in South Africa, SA20 seems to have ticked the right boxes when it comes to sustainability and commercial interest. The league started out with six IPL franchises in 2023, and has seen considerable success in 2024 and 2025. This also leads to the question of expansion. As of now though this plan, according to league commissioner and former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith would be set aside until after Season Five, which is likely after the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"I think in all stadiums now you will see new lights in the run up to the 2027 World Cup. There's been big investment into stadium infrastructure and they are looking at improving pitches," he said. Smith said that the league is exploring options in expanding within the country or to other African nations. "One thing that SA20 has got right is that the six teams have been equally competitive. If you introduce a new team, then you have to look at another 20 to 26 South African players," he said.
Though all SA20 teams owe allegiance to IPL franchises, Graeme seemed optimistic of having a franchise that is entirely based out of South Africa. "(From within) We had a lot of people that have reached out to ask, 'when are we looking at it, what is the opportunity?.' There is a push in the global franchise space, and we have seen The Hundred (in England) have a varied array of investors. When we look to grow, we would never not want to attract more IPL investment," he explained.
Women's exhibition match
South Africa's journey in the women's World Cup is a story for the ages. From getting toppled out for less than 100 hundred runs in their first game to reaching the final, Laura Wolvaardt and Co had brought pride to South Africa. Notably, this was the women's team third consecutive final, after reaching the 2023 and 2024 ICC T20 final
For champions India, a lot of credit behind their work could attributed to the Women's Premier League. When asked about whether SA20 would have a women's iteration, he said, "The national women's team is very good but the tier below needs to be developed. We (as a league) will look at it from next year, with the WPL and national team schedules getting more busier. We will probably look to start exhibition matches like IPL did," he explained. Come December 26, when the league kicks off, Smith hoped the growth continues.
Watch SA20 season 4 of SA20 from December 26 2025, to January 26, 2026 LIVE on Star Sports network and JioHotstar.