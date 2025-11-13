Security tightened at Kolkata's Eden Gardens for India-South Africa Test

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have beefed up security across the metropolis, particularly around the Eden Gardens Stadium, where the India-South Africa Test cricket is set to begin on Friday, a senior officer said.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented at the stadium and surrounding areas, he said.

"We have strengthened protection for both teams, including secure travel between their hotels and the practice venues. The heightened security will remain in force throughout the five days of the match," the officer told PTI.

Incidentally, Kolkata Police have issued an extensive traffic advisory to regulate movement around the Maidan, a vast green space in the heart of the city, and Eden Gardens between November 14 and 18.

"The movement of all goods vehicles will be prohibited between 7 am and 7 pm on match days in and around the stadium zone," he said, referring to the advisory.

Public transport routes have been modified to facilitate smooth traffic movement, he said.

Police officers indicated that the current traffic and security guidelines may be modified depending on real-time conditions and crowd movement during the Test match.