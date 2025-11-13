Winning in India would be second only to the World Test Championship: Bavuma

KOLKATA: The prospect of conquering India in their own backyard carries a special allure for South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, who said that winning the upcoming two-match Test series would be second only to their World Test Championship triumph earlier this year.

South Africa have lost seven successive Tests in India across three tours, with their last win coming back in 2010 at Nagpur.

But Bavuma believes this group, unbeaten in full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to mount a serious challenge and win only their second series in India after 25 years.

"I think, obviously, winning the World Test Championship... not much to trump that. But second to that, I think will be winning in India," Bavuma said ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens.

"It's something that’s, I wouldn’t even say it’s eluded us, but we haven’t been able to do for the longest time. So, I mean, that’s definitely up there in terms of ambition," he added.

"We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us in the group, there have been moments of hurt. So we know what it’s about," he said.

"We look forward to the challenge. It should be exciting looking at the makeup of both teams, fantastic players within the Indian team, but a little bit of inexperience. Similarly, with our side, the guys want to match up to the best in the world."

The Proteas skipper also recalled a lighter moment shared with former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his one piece of advice — “win the toss.”

At an awards ceremony in Mumbai, Bavuma had sought Williamson’s guidance after New Zealand stunned India 3-0 in their own conditions last year.

"I met up with Kane at an awards evening in India a couple of months ago. I tried to ask him for some pointers," Bavuma said with a chuckle.

"He wasn’t too open about it, but he did say, make sure that you win the toss. So I’ve been practising it."

Having returned from a long injury lay-off with runs and time at the crease in the second unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma — who scored a second-innings fifty after a golden duck in the first — said proving his fitness was an important step.