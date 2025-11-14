Eden Test: Jasprit Bumrah claims two as South Africa reach 105-3 against India at lunch

KOLKATA: Jasprit Bumrah showcased his mastery with two unplayable deliveries to dismiss both openers while Kuldeep Yadav added the prized wicket of skipper Temba Bavuma as India dominated the first session to reduce South Africa to 105 for 3 in 27 overs at lunch on day one of the opening Test here on Friday.

Opting to bat with an extra all-rounder in Wiaan Mulder, South Africa bossed the first 50 minutes, racing to 57 for no loss in 10 overs, before Bumrah (2/9 in 7 overs) turned the morning on its head with two wickets in five balls across successive overs.

Aiden Markram, after 23 dot balls, opened up with a straight drive and a flowing cover drive, later twice punishing Axar Patel and unfurling a deft late cut past backward point. He also launched Axar for a wristy six over mid-wicket as the run-rate surged above five an over.

At the other end, Ryan Rickelton's hit-and-miss 22 off 23 (4x4) added to India's frustration.

Just as India appeared to be leaking runs after Shubman Gill lost yet another toss Bumrah produced a peach from around the wicket. A 140 kmph length ball straightened late, beating a tentative Rickelton to uproot his off stump, sending Eden Gardens crowd of more than 30,000 roaring.

His next over was even better.