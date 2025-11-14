Bumrah grabs five-for as India skittle out South Africa for 159 in first Test at Eden Gardens

KOLKATA: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah grabbed a five-wicket haul as India skittled out South Africa for 159 in the first Test at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Bumrah took the last two wickets to fall after tea to finish with figures of 5/27. He bowled Simon Harmer for five and then trapped Keshav Maharaj leg before for a duck.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj's double strike added to South Africa's woes as India tightened their grip on the opening Test, reducing the visitors to 154 for eight at tea on day one here on Friday.

Having conceded 34 runs in his first six overs, Siraj toiled relentlessly and finally cracked open the lower middle order with a brilliant double-wicket burst in his 10th over, removing Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen in the space of four balls.

Verreynne (16), who was dropped twice in the 34th over, was undone when the ball struck his pad and then bat as he tried to defend towards mid-off.

South Africa reviewed for the third time in the innings and burned their final referral.

Jansen (0) received a short ball first up, but Siraj then produced a length delivery that began reversing before pitching around off, darted back sharply and went through his gate.

At the stroke of tea, Axar Patel opened his account by trapping Corbin Bosch (3) leg before wicket as India suddenly looked poised to bat on the opening day itself despite Shubman Gill losing yet another toss.