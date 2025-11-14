South Africa opt to bat, India pick four spinners including Axar

KOLKATA: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening Test at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

A fit-again Rishabh Pant, who had suffered an injury in England in July, replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Axar Patel was back in side in place of Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI as India opted to go with four spinners.

For SA, premier pacer Kagiso Rabada missed out due to a rib injury with Corbin Bosch replacing him.

Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.