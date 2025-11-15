Australia setback as Josh Hazlewood ruled out of 1st Ashes Test

PERTH: Australia was dealt a huge blow Saturday with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England with a hamstring strain, joining Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old tweaked his hamstring during New South Wales's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria during the week.

He was initially given the all-clear after a scan, but repeat imaging confirmed the strain.

"Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain, however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury," Cricket Australia said. "Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.

"As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test match."

It is a massive setback for the hosts just days out from the opening Test in Perth on November 21 with fellow quick Cummins also missing the match.

Australian captain Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies more than three months ago.

He is targeting being back for the second Test in Brisbane on December 4, but it is unclear when Hazlewood will be fit enough to feature in the five-Test series.

Reserve fast bowler Sean Abbott is also an injury casualty, hurting his hamstring in the same match as Hazlewood with his return similarly clouded.