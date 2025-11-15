Babar Azam's century drought ends and Pakistan wins the Sri Lanka ODI series

Babar finally gets 100

Babar came into Friday's game without an international century in 83 innings across the formats, more than 800 days since a hundred against Nepal in the Asia Cup at Multan in August 2023.

"I had been waiting for this (century) like the fans," Babar said.

"I kept the belief up. I got starts in a few games against South Africa too (in the last ODI series) but you only get what you wished when God wants you to. I was trying to spend as much time at the crease."

He dug in well against the spin threat of Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished wicketless with 0-35, but the Sri Lanka seamers couldn't control the wet ball because of dew and consistently missed their lengths.

Babar raised his half-century off 68 balls with only three fours and grew in confidence. He pulled Pramod Madushan to midwicket for a single to complete his much-awaited century off 115 balls with eight fours.

The crowd erupted and chanted "Babar, Babar" to celebrate the end of the drought by Pakistan's premier batter. His 20th ODI century equaled Saeed Anwar's Pakistan ODI record.

The opening pair of Fakhar Zaman (78) and Saim Ayub (33) provided a rollicking start of 77 off 58 balls.

Zaman was dropped twice in the 20s and a third time at fine leg just before his dismissal, a brilliant catch by Janith Liyanage at short midwicket. But by then he'd put on 100 runs with Babar to take the game away from Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Rizwan, unbeaten on 51 off 54 balls, and Babar shared a 112-run stand to the win.

"It's a complete batting performance from us," stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha said.

"We had three very good partnerships. It was a 320-330 wicket for us so I was very happy to keep them to 290."