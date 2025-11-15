Gill stretchered to hospital with neck injury; 'maybe just a bad night's sleep', says Morkel

KOLKATA: India skipper Shubman Gill's availability for the remainder of the opening Test is in serious doubt after he was stretchered to a hospital in an ambulance with his neck immobilised on Saturday evening, hours after retiring hurt during India's first innings on day two at the Eden Gardens.

Gill had walked off clutching the back of his neck on Saturday after suffering what appeared to be a whiplash while slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for four.

The physio attended to him immediately, and the opener retired hurt on four after facing just three balls.

But the situation seemed more concerning later on Saturday as he was seen being taken away with his neck secured in a cervical collar, raising further concern about the severity of the injury.

South Africa assistant coach Morne Morkel blamed it on bad night's "sleep and not his workload".

"I think we first need to determine how he got the neck stiffness, maybe just a bad night's sleep. I don't think it's, or we can put it down to the load," Morkel said, when asked if Gill's packed multi-format calendar was a factor.

Gill, who has been playing non-stop cricket across formats since leading India for the first time in the gruelling England Test series earlier this year, has barely had any downtime, joining the side right after the Australia white-ball series that ended in Gabba on Saturday.