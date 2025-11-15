Kolkata Test: South Africa fight back as India slump to 138/4 at lunch on Day 2; Gill retires hurt

KOLKATA: South Africa's spinners clawed their way back into the contest with a stirring fightback in the second hour, as India slipped from a position of control to reach 138 for 4 at lunch on day two of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

Resuming at 37 for 1, India appeared solid through a resolute stand between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar, who survived a demanding first hour against pacer Marco Jansen's hostility and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's probing accuracy.

The pair added 57 for the second wicket, raising their fifty stand off 152 balls, compact in defence and composed against the odd ball that kicked or turned.

The visitors, defending a paltry first innings 159, found a way back through the sustained pressure from Maharaj and off-spinner Simon Harmer, who combined for control, bite and key breakthroughs to drag their side firmly into the contest.

The complexion of the session flipped dramatically after the drinks break, courtesy veteran off-spinner Simon Harmer, who opened the floodgates in a defining 35th over.

First, Harmer removed a well-set Sundar for 29 off 82 balls (2x4, 1x6) with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- drifting the ball in and turning it away from the left-hander to draw the outside edge, pouched by Aiden Markram at slip.

Three balls later, Shubman Gill retired hurt for a three-ball four after slog-sweeping Harmer for a boundary. The India captain appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, clutching the nape of his neck before walking off grimacing.

The BCCI is yet to issue an update on the severity of his injury.

Maharaj, bowling a marathon 16-over spell, then struck to remove Rahul, who had just tried to up the tempo.

The opener, overnight 13, reached 4000 Test runs in the morning but fell for 39 off 119 balls (4x4, 1x6), guiding one softly to Markram at slip as the ball turned and stayed low. The third umpire confirmed the catch.

Just as India hoped to steady through Rishabh Pant's counterpunch -- the left-hander smashing Maharaj for a straight six, another over long-on and unfurling a reverse sweep on his way to 27 off 24 balls (2x4, 2x6) -- rookie pacer Corbin Bosch delivered a crucial strike moments before lunch.

Pant fell to a well-directed bouncer from Corbin Bosch, giving South Africa a bonus wicket to close the session.

At the break, India were officially 138/4, but effectively five down with Gill's return not clear.

Ravindra Jadeja also completed 4000 runs in Test cricket. He is only the fifth cricketer in Test history with a double of 4000 runs and 300 plus wickets.