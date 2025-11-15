Sanju Samson traded to CSK from RR, inaugural champions get Jadeja, Curran in return

MUMBAI: In one of the biggest trades in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, the mainstay of Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years, has been traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the inaugural champions getting the services of Men in Yellow legend Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return.

Samson will be representing CSK from the next edition of the competition at his existing price of Rs 18 crores, while Jadeja's league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crores to Rs 14 crores. Also, Curran has moved from CSK to RR at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crores, as per a statement from the league.

Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17), Samson returned in 2018 and took over the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership and with the guidance of team director Kumar Sangakkara, RR reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.