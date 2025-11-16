Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A go down to Pakistan Shaheens by 8 wickets

DOHA: An inexplicable batting collapse saw fancied India A lose to Pakistan Shaheens by eight wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament here on Sunday.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan Shaheens staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out India A for 136 after they were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over.

In reply, the Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with as many as 40 balls to spare for their second successive victory in the tournament, even as India suffered their first loss after starting the campaign with a big win against the UAE.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat top-scored for Shaheens with an unbeaten 47-ball 79, capping off an excellent outing for him after taking two wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

During his knock, Sadaqat struck seven fours and four sixes while also getting a life when Vaibhav Suryavanshi dropped a sitter at point.

Asked to bat first, teen batting sensation Suryavanshi blazed his way to a 28-ball 45 and Naman Dhir smashed a 20-ball 35 before the bowlers brought Pakistan back into the contest, with medium pacer Shahid Aziz claiming 3/24 in three overs.