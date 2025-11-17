Markram grateful for LSG retention, targets better execution in crunch moments next season

NEW DELHI: South African opener Aiden Markram says his IPL side Lucknow Super Giants does not need to overcomplicate things and should simply focus on winning the crunch moments next year.

Ahead of the mini auction next month, LSG retained the right-handed batter Markram, who amassed 445 runs in 13 matches at an average of 34.23 and a strike rate of 148.83, including five half-centuries in the 2025 season.

"Yeah, it's great. I really enjoyed my time with the Lucknow franchise last year. I made some really good friendships and enjoyed just a few months together with the squad. So, I'm very grateful to be retained and obviously looking forward to another season with them," he said in a video posted by LSG in 'X'.

LSG finished in the seventh position with six wins and eight losses in the last edition.

Asked how he would approach things at the next edition, Markram said: "You have to be really good as a team to do well in the IPL. I don't think we were very far off last season. A couple of moments here and there and a few results would have looked different."

"Before you know it, you've qualified for the knockout. So, definitely not overcomplicating anything. I think trying to do the things we did well, try to redo those things and win a couple more crunch moments. Before you know it, I think the competition looks really promising for us."

Markram is part of the South African contingent, which is currently in India for the Test series, which will be followed by a white-ball series.