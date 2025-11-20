Australia's Steve Smith takes pre-Ashes swipe at 'Mastermind' Monty Panesar

PERTH: Steve Smith took a swipe Thursday at "comical" Monty Panesar after the former England spinner urged fans and players to target the stand-in Australia captain during the Ashes over his part in the 2018 "Sandpapergate" affair.

Smith was banned for a year and sacked as skipper after conspiring to alter the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The retired Panesar, who played 50 Tests, said last week that Smith should be made to feel "guilty" about his part in the scandal.

On the eve of the first Test in Perth, Smith pointed to Panesar's gaffe-ridden 2019 appearance on a celebrity edition of the British quiz show "Mastermind".

"I'm going to go off topic for a second here," an apparently pre-prepared Smith told a press conference when asked about the criticism.