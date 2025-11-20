England desperate to end Ashes drought in Australia

PERTH: The build-up to the Ashes series starting Friday began at the end of July 2023 following one or the more acrimonious test cricket series between England and Australia.

Ben Stokes and his England lineup won that test at The Oval in South London but it wasn't enough to reclaim the Ashes from the Aussies, who won the first two tests and drew the fourth in a five-match series to retain the old urn.

Cue to Perth Stadium, Day 1 of a possible 25 spanning seven weeks and five cities.

There are some big questions in play.

Can an aging, understrength Australia continue its unbeaten run in Ashes tests on home soil that dates to the 2010-11 series?

Can Stokes inspire an end to that long drought for England?

Can Joe Root, the world's No. 1-ranked test batter, finally post an Ashes century in Australia?

Can Stokes and Root win a test on Australian soil for the first time?