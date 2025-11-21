Bazball’s Starc reality: Aussie quick rips through England in first innings of Ashes opener

PERTH: A venomous Mitchell Starc took 7-58 as England were sent packing for just 172 on day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Friday, leaving them with a mountain to climb.

Batting after captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a fine day at a packed Perth Stadium, the visitors had few answers to the 35-year-old wreaking ball.

His haul came off 12.5 overs with debutant Brendan Doggett chipping in with 2-27.

Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) offered the only resistance as England crumbled after lunch.

Starc bagged three wickets in an intimidating opening spell, including Joe Root for a duck, before returning to send Stokes packing in his first over after the break, then mopping up.

All five previous Tests at the venue have been won by the side batting first, but England did their best to challenge that.

They got off to a horror start, rocked in the opening over after Starc was handed the new ball in his 101st Test.

The veteran strike weapon delivered as he has so many times before, enticing a thick edge from Zak Crawley that Usman Khawaja did well to collect down low at slip, the opener gone for nought.

Starc has now taken a wicket in the first over of an innings 24 times.

At the other end Ben Duckett settled his nerves with a textbook drive off Scott Boland to bank the first four of the series and followed it up with another in the same over.

But just as the left-hander was getting going, Starc pounced again, trapping him lbw for 21 to leave England tottering on 33-2.