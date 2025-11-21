Deepti, Renuka among 277 players in fray for 73 slots in WPL auction on Nov 27

NEW DELHI: As many as 277 players from across the world, including India's World Cup star Deepti Sharma, will vie for 73 slots during the upcoming Women's Premier League auction, scheduled here for November 27.

Announcing the list of players who have entered the auction pool, a WPL media advisory said a total of 19 players had registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

"The auction list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots," said the release.

India's charismatic all-rounder Deepti, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry and Kranti Goud are in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine and and Amelia Kerr, England's Sophie Ecclestone, Australia's Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, among others, have also registered in the Rs 50-lakh bracket.

Each of the five franchises can assemble a maximum squad of 18 players.