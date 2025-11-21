Mitchell Starc on fire as England slump to 105-4 at lunch in Ashes opener

PERTH: A venomous Mitchell Starc struck three times during an intimidating opening spell to leave England in trouble on day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Friday in Perth.

Batting after captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a fine morning, the visitors stumbled to 105-4 at lunch with Joe Root out for a duck on a lively wicket.

Harry Brook was not-out 28 and Stokes on four in front of a packed Perth Stadium where England's Barmy Army were out in force. Ollie Pope offered some resistance with a plucky 46.

Starc took 3-24 off eight overs as he ably shouldered the extra burden of an attack missing injured long-time partners Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

All five previous Tests at the venue have been won by the side batting first, but England did their best to challenge that.

They got off to a horror start, rocked in the opening over after Starc was handed the new ball in his 101st Test.

The veteran strike weapon delivered as he has so many times before, enticing a thick edge from Zak Crawley that Usman Khawaja did well to collect down low at slip, the opener gone for nought.

Starc has now taken a wicket in the first over of an innings 24 times.