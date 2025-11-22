New Zealand sweep West Indies ODI series with convincing win

Matt Henry took 4-43 and Mark Chapman crafted 64 as New Zealand coasted to a four-wicket win over the West Indies in the third one-day international on Saturday for a series sweep.

The tourists' top order failed to fire once again, skittled for 161 in Hamilton before New Zealand eased to 162-6 off 30.2 overs.

The chase started poorly, with the home side reduced to 32-3, before Chapman's steady knock was supplemented by an unbeaten 40 from Michael Bracewell.

The most one-sided match of the series left New Zealand savouring a 3-0 triumph, following their 3-1 win in the T20 series.

The teams will next contest three Tests, starting in Christchurch on December 2.

Henry, expected to be a key figure in the Test series, hoped they could continue their winning momentum into the longer format.

"It's an exciting little stretch of cricket coming up," he said.

"We've been playing some really good cricket and we've been winning some of the key moments, which has got us over the line.

"Everyone's stepping up in different ways, which is great."

The West Indies won the toss but their specialist batsmen struggled to establish themselves, a problem evident throughout both white-ball series.

Captain Shai Hope scored a century in game two but he lamented the inability of their top order to build big scores across the series.

He said it was unacceptable for their innings to last just 36.2 overs at Seddon Park.