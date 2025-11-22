South Africa elect to bat against India in 2nd Test at Guwahati; Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar in

GUWAHATI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test here on Saturday.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.

Rishabh Pant replaced Shubman Gill as India's captain after the latter was ruled out of the contest due to a neck injury which he suffered in the first Test.

India made two more changes with B Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Gill and Axar Patel.

South Africa made one change with Senuran Muthusamy replacing Corbin Bosch.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.