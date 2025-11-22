West Indies bowled out for 161 in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Four wickets fell for 36 runs in the next 10 overs — the West Indies were 96-7 — and the tail again was called on to come to the rescue.

New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by seven runs and the second by five wickets.

Henry first removed Auguste (17) with a back of a length delivery which the batter tried to pull and top-edged to Rachin Ravindra. Carty was hurried by a short ball outside off stump which he tried, too late, to leave deflecting the ball from the dangling bat onto his stumps.

A good length ball from Kyle Jamieson undid John Campbell who made 26 from 24 balls. Campbell followed the ball outside his off stump and, when it straightened, edged to Michael Bracewell at slip.

Hope looked set at 16 and was unlucky to be caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Zak Foules. Sherfane Rutherford made 19 before trying to ramp a short ball from Jacob Duffy which bounced more sharply than he expected. The ball flew to Mark Chapman running in from backward point.

Mitchell Santner spun out Justin Greaves (1) and Matthew Forde (0) in the same over before Duffy bounced out Shamar Springer (12).

Roston Chase bolstered the innings with 38 from 51 balls before falling to a short ball from Henry which flew to Bracewell at extra cover.

Khary Pierre, playing for the first time in the series, showed some defiance with an unbeaten 22, including two sixes before Henry finished the innings with the wicket of Jayden Seales. Henry took 4-43 and Duffy and Santer both took 2-27.