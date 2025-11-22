West Indies bowled out for 161 in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand

HAMILTON: The West Indies' bold decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired Saturday when the Caribbean side was bowled out by New Zealand for 161 in the third one-day international.
First through Matt Henry with the new ball, then with effective use of the short ball and later with Mitch Santner's spin, New Zealand dismissed the tourists in 36.2 overs.
West Indies captain Shai Hope was happy to bat first on what looked to be a docile pitch at Seddon Park, dry and sparsely grassed. But there was a little swing early and, when that abated, New Zealand's persistence with a shorter length paid off as batters made a start but often fell to soft dismissals.
Henry dismissed Ackeem Auguste and Keacy Carty within the space of three balls in the fifth over after the West Indies had made a bright start. The tourists scored at a run a ball through the first 10-over power play but lost three wickets in that period which exposed the middle order.
Four wickets fell for 36 runs in the next 10 overs — the West Indies were 96-7 — and the tail again was called on to come to the rescue.
New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by seven runs and the second by five wickets.
Henry first removed Auguste (17) with a back of a length delivery which the batter tried to pull and top-edged to Rachin Ravindra. Carty was hurried by a short ball outside off stump which he tried, too late, to leave deflecting the ball from the dangling bat onto his stumps.
A good length ball from Kyle Jamieson undid John Campbell who made 26 from 24 balls. Campbell followed the ball outside his off stump and, when it straightened, edged to Michael Bracewell at slip.
Hope looked set at 16 and was unlucky to be caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Zak Foules. Sherfane Rutherford made 19 before trying to ramp a short ball from Jacob Duffy which bounced more sharply than he expected. The ball flew to Mark Chapman running in from backward point.
Mitchell Santner spun out Justin Greaves (1) and Matthew Forde (0) in the same over before Duffy bounced out Shamar Springer (12).
Roston Chase bolstered the innings with 38 from 51 balls before falling to a short ball from Henry which flew to Bracewell at extra cover.
Khary Pierre, playing for the first time in the series, showed some defiance with an unbeaten 22, including two sixes before Henry finished the innings with the wicket of Jayden Seales. Henry took 4-43 and Duffy and Santer both took 2-27.