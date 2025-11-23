Guwahati Test: Ton up Muthusamy, fiery Jansen put SA in complete control at lunch

GUWAHATI: Senuran Muthusamy displayed oodles of patience to score his maiden century in company of a rampaging Marco Jansen as South Africa piled on India's miseries to race towards an insurmountable first innings score of 428 for seven at lunch on day two of the second Test here.

Having consolidated during the wicketless morning session after a 88-run seventh wicket stand with a stodgy Kyle Verreynne (45, 122 balls), Muthusamny (107 batting off 203 balls) didn't change his game even as Jansen (51 batting off 57 balls) belted Kuldeep Yadav (3/110 in 28 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/78 in 26 balls) for as many as four sixes in a stand of 94 runs for the eighth wicket.

Save Jasprit Bumrah (1/63 in 28 overs), who tirelessly bowled and also briefly got the ball to reverse at the start of the second session, none of the Indian bowlers including the three spinners looked like making an impact.

Towards the end, even Bumrah looked exhausted as boundaries came in quick clip and Siraj bowling some mindless bouncers.

Muthusamy was watchful in the morning while hitting the occasional boundaries but chanced his arms in the post tea session taking a cue from Jansen, who just plonked his front-foot and smashed Kuldeep and Jadeja in the arc between straight boundary and long-on.

Muthusamy reached 90s with a six over mid-wicket off Kuldeep and then tickled him fine for a boundary before a push for two offSiraj got him his first Test hundred.

It is not known whether Indian team management and its data analyst had done any homework on Muthusamy, who as recently as second Test in the preceding series against Pakistan scored 89 not out in a winning cause and enjoys an average of 46 plus in the traditional format.