KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against South Africa as injury forces Gill out

GUWAHATI: Senior batsman KL Rahul will captain India in the upcoming three one-day internationals against South Africa in the absence of injured Shubman Gill as the selectors announced the team Sunday.

India's Test and ODI captain Gill was forced out of the ongoing second South Africa Test after he injured his neck in the opener of the two-match series.

Rahul, who is India's first choice wicketkeeper in ODIs, will lead the 15-member squad including stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the matches starting November 30 in Ranchi.

Both Kohli and Rohit only play the 50-over format after they quit T20 cricket following the team's 2024 World Cup victory and earlier this year retired from Tests.

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is recovering from a lacerated spleen he suffered when falling heavily in a one-day clash against Australia in Sydney last month.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant return to the ODI team.

The second and third ODIs are scheduled for December 3 and 6 before the teams head into five T20 matches.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.