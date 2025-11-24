Andhra girl helps India clinch victory with 42-run knock in blind Women's T20 World Cup

VISAKHAPATNAM: India clinched the inaugural SBI Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. The win marked a dominant campaign for the Indian team, which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Electing to field after winning the toss, India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 in 20 overs. The bowlers kept the scoring rate under control.

Chasing the target, the Indian side displayed confidence and composure, reaching 117 for 3 in 12.1 overs, and sealing the championship in convincing fashion.

The six-nation tournament featured India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and the United States. It began on November 11 with matches in New Delhi and Bengaluru, before moving to Colombo for the knockout stages. Blind cricket is played using a white plastic ball fitted with ball bearings to help players track movement through sound.

India’s campaign included wins over Sri Lanka (10 wickets), Australia (209 runs), Nepal (85 runs), the USA (10 wickets) and Pakistan (8 wickets), before defeating Australia again in the semifinal by nine wickets.

The win carried special significance for Andhra Pradesh, with 15-year-old Pangi Karuna Kumari making a notable contribution in the final.