Guwahati Test: India in trouble at 102/4 on 3rd day in reply to South Africa's 489

GUWAHATI: Yashasvi Jaiswal was done in by a ball that bounced while poor shots from Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel left India struggling at 102 for 4 against South Africa at tea on the third day of the second Test here on Monday.

India were cruising along at 95 for 1 but a combination of freak deliveries and questionable shot selection saw them losing three wickets for seven runs in the first session.

Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) hit a stroke-filled half-century before a ball from Simon Harmer jumped from length, catching him unawares. The southpaw tried to check his drive and it turned into a jab for Marco Jansen to complete a fine tumbling catch.

KL Rahul (22) also looked solid during the opening stand of 65 with the Jaiswal as the duo was hardly bothered by South Africans. But there were two deliveries -- one each from Keshav Maharaj (1/29 in 9 overs) and Harmer (2/39 in 11 overs)  that completely changed the course of the morning session.