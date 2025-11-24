Hat trick for spinner Tariq as Pakistan seals spot in T20 tri-series final

Tariq, playing in only his second T20 since making his debut against South Africa earlier this month, became the fourth Pakistan bowler to take a T20 hat trick after Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz. He capped his perfect night at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when he bowled Tinotenda Maposa with a perfect googly.

“There's a big process behind my (bowling) action," Tariq said. "I need to take care of pace and spin variations. I wasn't expecting a big shot on the hat-trick ball, thanks to the batter.”

Century standBabar and Farhan dominated Zimbabwe's spinners and pace in their 103-run stand for the second wicket after Saim Ayub (13) was dismissed by Brad Evans in the third over.

Farhan, who hit a career-best unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka on Saturday, raised his second successive half century off 35 balls and Babar pushed the scoring rate after scoring a run-a-ball 34, but got his next 40 runs off just 18 deliveries.

Skipper Sikandar Raza (2-39) dismissed both batters in the death overs. Farhan was bowled by a delivery that skidded through and then Babar holed out while going for a big hit.

Zaman, who batted at No. 7, smashed Evans for three sixes and a boundary in a 25-run last over to give Pakistan a perfect finish.

“I thought apart from the last over, it was a typical Pindi wicket,” Raza said. “If you're not ahead of the game, teams will find you out ... the manner we've played spin we can't carry on like that. We'll help each other out and find our feet.”

Sri Lanka, which has lost both its games so far, will play Zimbabwe on Tuesday.