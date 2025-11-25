2026 T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan to face off in group stage in Colombo on February 15

Bitter rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in the same group and will play each other on February 15 in Colombo in the T20 World Cup, cricket's world body announced Tuesday.

Defending champions India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A in the 20-team competition being co-hosted by Sri Lanka, according to the schedule released by the International Cricket Council in Mumbai.

It will be the first time the two teams play each other since their three heated contests at the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, where they skipped the customary handshake at the toss and post-match greetings.

The Asia Cup was the first time they had met since deadly border conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

The T20 World Cup will see Pakistan playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, part of a compromise deal that allows both India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in multi-nation tournaments.

Matches in the tournament will be held from February 7 to March 8 across five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will feature 55 matches in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy.

Cricket-made India, the world's most populous nation, is the epicentre of the T20 game through its lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), boasting top global stars.