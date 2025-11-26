South Africa clinches first test series win in India since 2000

GUWAHATI: Hansie Cronje was the South Africa captain in 2000 and Sachin Tendulkar led India the last time South Africa won a test series in India.

On Wednesday, South Africa clinched its second series win in 25 years in India by beating the hosts by 408 runs. World Test Championship winner South Africa won the opening test at Kolkata by 30 runs.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer took a career-best 6-37 and India crashed to be 140 all out in its second innings and lose the two-match series 2-0.

In 2000, the Cronje-led South Africans also clinched a 2-0 win. The Proteas had won both tests in Mumbai and Bengaluru, against the Tendulkar-led India.

Since then, South Africa had managed to win only two of 13 tests in India before overturning that record in Kolkata and Guwahati this year.

South Africa had set an improbable 549 runs for victory, after it scored 489 and 260-5 in two innings. India had folded for 201 runs in its first innings, conceding a 288-run lead.

India had lost three wickets in the morning session Wednesday, and was 90-5 at tea. Then, it lost a further five wickets in just over an hour in the second session, comprehensively beaten before lunch on day five.