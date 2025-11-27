All we know after sudden pause in Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding as health scares and rumours collide

A special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) celebrating India’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory was filmed this week at Film City, Mumbai. The World Cup-winning squad, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, batter Harleen Deol, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, opener Shafali Verma, Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma, all-rounder Sneh Rana, and head coach Amol Muzumdar, attended the shoot, but vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was notably absent, drawing widespread attention.

The Indian Express reported that Mandhana’s vanity van remained parked and unused, signaling her absence before filming began. Studio staff noticed the empty seat, and backstage arrangements—including cue cards and seating plans—were quietly adjusted to accommodate her non-attendance.

Mandhana’s absence coincided with a highly publicised and unexpected postponement of her wedding to music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal. The wedding, initially scheduled for 23 November 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed indefinitely due to a health scare involving Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana.

On the planned wedding day, Shrinivas Mandhana suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing heart attack–like symptoms, according to reports. Doctors diagnosed him with an angina-type cardiac episode requiring angiography and monitoring. Mandhana, especially close to her father, decided to put the wedding on hold until his recovery.

Following this, Palash Muchhal was admitted to a hospital in Sangli the next day. Hindustan Times reported that Palash’s mother told that he is very close to Mandhana’s father, and when he fell ill, Palash insisted that the wedding rituals not proceed until Shrinivas Mandhana recovered. He later shifted to Mumbai for observation and rest, with his mother Amita Muchhal and sister, singer Palak Muchhal, actively involved in his care. Reports indicated he was extremely emotional over the developments, emphasizing the priority of the family’s well-being over wedding plans.

Mandhana and Muchhal had reportedly been in a relationship since around 2019, keeping it low-profile until 2023–24, when they began appearing publicly together, according to Indian Express and Times of India. After India’s ODI World Cup win, Muchhal proposed at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, a moment shared by both on social media; Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a congratulatory note referencing their planned wedding.