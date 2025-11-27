Gavaskar calls for 'post-mortem' after India Test debacle

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has called for a "post-mortem" into India Test cricket after their aura of home invincibility was blown away by a second series whitewash in 12 months.

South Africa inflicted a record 408-run defeat on India in the second Test on Wednesday to take the series 2-0.

It was India's fifth defeat in their last seven home Tests dating back just over a year to New Zealand's 3-0 sweep.

"You need to do a thorough post-mortem as to areas that you need to strengthen at the Test level," Gavaskar told TV channel India Today.

"Bring in an outside perspective.

"Take Ravi Shastri, Rahul Dravid -- your two earlier coaches. Take Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar. Sit with them and formulate for the next five years what Indian cricket should be doing."

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under severe criticism for constantly changing the batting order.

But Gavaskar defended Gambhir, saying the players had to take responsibility.

"He's a coach," said Gavaskar. "The coach can prepare a team. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver.

"If you're not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team out there on that 22-yard strip not doing well," Gavaskar added.