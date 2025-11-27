Indian Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup champions felicitated by PM Modi

NEW DELHI: An unforgettable evening unfolded on Thursday evening for the India Women Blind Cricket Team, the inaugural T20 Women's World Cup champions, when PM Modi felicitated the players at his official residence.

Modi hailed the team’s triumph in Colombo as “a proud reflection of India’s unstoppable spirit”.

He praised the cricketers for scripting a golden chapter in India’s sporting narrative and embodying the confidence of a rising, inclusive new India, said a press release.

In a defining moment, Captain Deepika presented the World Cup trophy and a bat autographed by all the team members to the PM. Modi, who promised to place it in the PM’s Museum.

He hand-fed ladoos to each cricketer and spoke to them individually.