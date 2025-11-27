Indian Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup champions felicitated by PM Modi

NEW DELHI: An unforgettable evening unfolded on Thursday evening for the India Women Blind Cricket Team, the inaugural T20 Women's World Cup champions, when PM Modi felicitated the players at his official residence.
Modi hailed the team’s triumph in Colombo as “a proud reflection of India’s unstoppable spirit”.
He praised the cricketers for scripting a golden chapter in India’s sporting narrative and embodying the confidence of a rising, inclusive new India, said a press release.
In a defining moment, Captain Deepika presented the World Cup trophy and a bat autographed by all the team members to the PM. Modi, who promised to place it in the PM’s Museum.
He hand-fed ladoos to each cricketer and spoke to them individually.
The PM also wanted to know their tournament challenges and applauded their resilience. Skipper Deepika enlivened the occasion with a song on the request of the PM.
"This landmark meeting went beyond celebration; it reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to dignity, opportunity, and inclusion in sport. It sent a powerful message across the nation — that when talent is given a platform, disability is no barrier to excellence or national honour," said the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.
The trust and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) extended their profound gratitude to PM for this unprecedented recognition, which has infused new momentum into India’s inclusive sporting movement.
Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and founding trustee of the Samarthanam Trust, Shailender, Secretary of the association and Meenakshi Lekhi, Chair, Organising Committee of the World Cup were also present.