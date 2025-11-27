Jemimah decides to stay by Mandhana's side, will miss remaining WBBL season

CHENNAI: In a noble gesture, women's ODI World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues decided to miss the remaining Women's Big Bash League season in Australia and stay back in India to lend emotional support to her national teammate and good friend Smriti Mandhana. The India vice-captain Mandhana was scheduled to tie knot on previous Sunday but the wedding got postponed as her father fell ill on the eve of the function.
Jemimah had returned a few days back to attend Mandhana's wedding and was scheduled to fly back to complete her WBBL assignment for Brisbane Heat. "The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League," said Brisbane Heat in a statement.
"Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat's match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana's wedding last weekend. However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana's father," the statement added.
The Mumbai player played a key role in India's triumph over Australia in the semifinal as she smashed an unbeaten century to the help the side storm into the final, where they defeated South Africa for their maiden title.
Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said it was "challenging" time for Jemimah and the club agreed to her request. "It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India," he said. "The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana's family all the best for the future. Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances," Svenson added.
Jemimah was the Heat's No 1 pick at the 'International Player' draft earlier this year.