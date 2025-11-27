Jemimah decides to stay by Mandhana's side, will miss remaining WBBL season

CHENNAI: In a noble gesture, women's ODI World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues decided to miss the remaining Women's Big Bash League season in Australia and stay back in India to lend emotional support to her national teammate and good friend Smriti Mandhana. The India vice-captain Mandhana was scheduled to tie knot on previous Sunday but the wedding got postponed as her father fell ill on the eve of the function.

Jemimah had returned a few days back to attend Mandhana's wedding and was scheduled to fly back to complete her WBBL assignment for Brisbane Heat. "The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League," said Brisbane Heat in a statement.