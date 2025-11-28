Dushmantha Chameera's 4 wickets against Pakistan lifts Sri Lanka into the final of T20 tri-series

RAWALPINDI: Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera grabbed 4-20 and stifled Pakistan in the final over as Sri Lanka breezed into the final of the T20 tri-series with a six-run victory on Thursday.

Pakistan, which had already qualified for Saturday's final with three successive wins, was held to 178-7 with captain Salman Ali Agha's career-best unbeaten 63 going in vain.

Opening batter Kamil Mishra's 76 off 48 balls had earlier anchored Sri Lanka to 184-5 in a game the team had to win in order to reach the final instead of Zimbabwe.

"Proud of how the boys bounced back," Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said. "Everybody contributed. … Of course Chameera (exhibited) world-class bowling."

Chameera dented Pakistan's chase with figures of 3-3 in the power play and then returned for the final over to concede just three runs when Pakistan required 10 for victory.

The tall fast bowler deceived Sahibzada Farhan (9) with a slower ball and had him caught at short cover before pinning Pakistan's premier batter Babar Azam lbw for two-ball duck.

Left-handed batter Saim Ayub (27) once again couldn't convert his aggressive start off 18 balls before he dragged Eshan Malinga back onto his stumps. Chameera had Pakistan on the mat at 4-43 in the sixth over when Fakhar Zaman holed out at mid-on.

Agha and Usman Khan (33) put the chase back on track with an aggressive 56-run stand before Wanindu Hasaranga broke through in the 13th over and Khan sliced a catch to short third.