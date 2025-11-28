Pat Cummins ruled out for pink ball second Test as Australia name unchanged squad

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Pat Cummins was on Friday ruled out of the second Ashes Test as the hosts named an unchanged 14-member squad for the day and night game in Brisbane.

In Cummins' absence, stand-in skipper Steve Smith led Australia to an eight wicket victory in the first Test as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second Test is slated from December 4.

Cummins, however, will travel to Brisbane to continue his return as he's likely to be back for the third Test in Adelaide from December 17. The Australian pace spearhead was seen in a rigorous training session at the SCG on Friday, bowling to Smith.

With Cummins ruled out, Brendan Doggett, who bagged five wickets in Perth, is likely to share paced duties with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Josh Hazlewood, who is also nursing an injury (hamstring), has already been ruled out.

Left-handed opener Usman Khawaja, who suffered back spasms in the opening Test, retains his place in the squad, but he will need to prove his fitness before the second Test.

All-rounder Beau Webster and back-up batter Josh Inglis are the other options if Khawaja misses out.

Australia squad for second Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster.