Ben Stokes says England moved on from demoralising Perth defeat

BRISBANE: England captain Ben Stokes said Saturday that lessons had been learned from their crushing first Test loss to Australia but that the team had moved on, as he defended a decision for players to skip a pink-ball tour game.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series with a stunning eight-wicket win in a frenetic two-day clash in Perth characterised by batting collapses and Travis Head's match-winning 123.

In the aftermath, England was slammed as "brainless" and even "arrogant" by former greats for their meek performance after putting themselves in a strong position to win.

"We've talked about it and we've moved on," Stokes said in Brisbane ahead of the second day-night Test starting on Thursday, adding: "We had some good conversations around the group."

"Look, Travis played an amazing knock, there's no hiding away from that," he said.

"But that's not the overriding contribution as to why we didn't end up getting the result."

Stokes noted there were "amazing things throughout that Test match."

"The way that we bowled in the first innings ... and we ended up putting a score on the board that we believed was definitely defendable," he said.

"But we all know there were moments in that game where we could have been a lot better to help us gain even more of an advantage that we did have.