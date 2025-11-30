Andre Russell announces retirement from IPL, joins KKR support staff as power coach

KOLKATA: Swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell on Sunday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League ahead of the mini auction scheduled for December 16, and will join three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders' coaching staff.

The 37-year-old Russell, who has been an integral part of of the KKR side since IPL 2014, will join their coaching staff as a "power coach" ahead of the 2026 edition for which an auction will be held in Abu Dhabi.

"Hanging up my IPL boots but not the swagger. What a ride it's been in the IPL  12 seasons of memories, and a whole lot of love from the @KKRiders family," Russell wrote on X.

"I'll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in every other league around the world. And the best part? I'm not leaving home you'll see me in a new role, in KKR's Support Staff, as the POWER COACH of 2026. New chapter. Same energy. Forever a Knight," he added.

By joining the support staff, Russell has followed the footsteps of another venerable T20 cricketer from the Caribbean, Kieron Pollard, who serves as the batting coach of Mumbai Indians, even though he represents the franchise in other leagues.

"I've made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises. I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs...," he said in a statement issued to the media.

"When I made this decision, I felt like it was the best decision at this point. I don't want to fade out, I want to leave a legacy behind. It's best to retire when fans ask 'why? You still have some more in you. You still could go for a bit longer'. instead of 'yeah, you should have done it years back'."