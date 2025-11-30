"I personally don't think so": Joe Root questions need for Pink-Ball Test in upcoming Ashes clash

BRISBANE: Joe Root has raised doubts over whether the Ashes really needs to feature a pink-ball Test, ahead of Thursday's day-night match in Brisbane, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The first pink-ball Test was introduced ten years ago, originally aimed at improving crowd turnout. The second Test of the 2025-26 Ashes at the Gabba will be the 25th pink-ball match overall and the fourth to be played in an Ashes series. Tickets for the first three days are already sold out.

However, with tickets across the tour in high demand, Root questioned whether the day-night format adds any real value.

If the Ashes required a pink-ball Test, he said, "I personally don't think so," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It does add to things. It's obviously very successful and popular here, and obviously Australia have got a very good record here as well. You can see why we're playing one of those games and ultimately, you know from two years out (that) it is going to be there... A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so, but it doesn't mean it shouldn't be here either," he noted.

Both Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed to staging the Test under lights. The International Cricket Council (ICC) only approves day-night Tests when both boards consent. A 2pm start in Brisbane ensures that the final session falls in primetime for Australian broadcasters, while still airing in daylight hours in the United Kingdom.