Kohli serves master class, India send Proteas on leather hunt, make 349/8

RANCHI: At a stage of his career where every ODI innings carries scrutiny, star batter Virat Kohli delivered a statement hundred --his 52nd in the format, to propel India to a formidable 349 for 8 against South Africa in the series-opener here Sunday.

Kohli reasserted his relevance and authority in the only international format he plays with a fluent 135-run knock that formed the spine of India's innings.

His commanding knock came off 120 balls with seven sixes and 11 fours.

His 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma (57 off 51) for the second wicket, set up India's big total on a largely flat JSCA Stadium track.

With Kohli no longer part of T20Is, and only six ODIs scheduled for India in the next eight months or so, every outing in the format now comes with significance.

The 36-year-old responded with trademark authority, reminding the selectors and team management that he remains India's most bankable batter in the format.

Rohit too had a great platform to assert himself after being dropped at 1 but he could make only 57 before being trapped by Jansen.

Still, their 136-run partnership -- during a much-anticipated RoKo show -- would give confidence not to the two stalwarts but also the team management that they still belong to big stage and can serve India a bit more.