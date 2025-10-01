India 'welcome' to collect Asia Cup from ACC office, says Mohsin Naqvi

DUBAI: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said the Indian team is "welcome" to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him at the continental body's office head office here as controversy around the champions being denied the top prize continued to rage.

In a post on X, Naqvi rejected reports claiming that he, at the ACC AGM on Tuesday, apologised to BCCI officials for his actions at the presentation ceremony on Sunday when he walked away with the trophy after the Indians refused to accept it from him.

Naqvi is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and interior minister of his country with a pronounced anti-India political position.

"As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," he wrote.

"Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so," he added.