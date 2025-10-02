Ahmedabad Test: Siraj, Bumrah land early blows as West Indies slip to 90/5 at lunch on day one

AHMEDABAD: Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/24) ran through a frail West Indies top-order before Kuldeep Yadav (1/7) struck at the stroke of lunch to leave the visitors tottering at 90/5 at lunch on day one of the first Test against India here on Thursday.

Siraj returned 7-3-19-3 to wreak havoc in the visiting camp still reeling from their lowest Test score of 27 in the last outing, while Bumrah won his battle against John Campbell (8) in his first spell and Kuldeep cleaned up Shai Hope (26).

Roston Chase, who put on 48 runs for the fifth wicket with Hope, was on 22 not out.

It wasn't a green top surface on the match day morning with the pitch bearing a more brown-ish look and the bowlers did not get much off the surface with the new ball.

The first breakthrough came off a rather innocuous fifth delivery of the fourth over from Siraj, short of a length which bounced extra. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (0) moved across to guide it down the leg but Dhruv Jurel put in a dive to collect a clean grab on his right.

Bumrah had Campbell caught behind on what looked like a tough call made by the third umpire Paul Reiffel in the seventh over, after Shubman Gill opted for a review.